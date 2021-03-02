Kourtney Kardashian Is "Really Happy" Dating Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship continues heating up, due in part to all the small things he does for her.
A source close to the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians mainstay tells E! News exclusively that Kourtney is glad she's given their romance a chance, as the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer is proving to be quite the caring partner.
"He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship," the insider shares. "Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."
The source adds, "She's really happy and is having a lot of fun. They are planning a few more getaways together in the next coming months. Kourt is also helping Travis on his wellness line, and he loves hearing her input on the project."
Meanwhile, a source connected to Travis' side emphasizes that the romance is the result of the strong platonic foundation the pair had built over the years.
"Kourtney and Travis have both had a mutual respect for each other for years that has led to this," the individual explains.
The two stars have slowly been sharing more of each other on their social media channels since they began dating in December.
After making things Instagram official on Feb. 16 with a pic of their intertwined hands, Kourtney posted photos on Saturday, Feb. 27 of herself apparently supporting Travis at his music studio. The rocker also posted these pics to his Instagram Story.