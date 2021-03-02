See the Stars of Aquamarine, Then & Now

Watch : Emma Roberts Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!

Fifteen years ago, a mermaid was spotted in Tampa by Emma Roberts and JoJo.

Aquamarine, loosely based on Alice Hoffman's 2001 young adult novel of the same name, centered on a pair of BFFs who befriend a blue-haired mermaid, played by Sara Paxton, and attempt to help her prove true love exists. Basically, think The Little Mermaid meets the Bratz movie.

The Elizabeth Allen-directed fish-out-of-water teen comedy served as Roberts' first leading role in a feature film after spending years on Nickelodeon and was the first major acting job for JoJo, a singing sensation who had previously turned down the chance to star in one of the Disney Channel's biggest hits.

While it didn't make quite a huge splash at the box office at the time of its release—netting just $23 million at the time—it's gone on to have somewhat of a cult following in the fifteen years since its release...