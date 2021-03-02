Golden GlobesMeghan & HarryTiger WoodsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Alec Baldwin Slams Comments on Hilaria's Baby Post: "Shut the F--k Up and Mind Your Business"

Alec Baldwin expressed his ire via social media after some users shared negative remarks on Hilaria Baldwin's post announcing their newborn baby.

By Ryan Gajewski Mar 02, 2021 8:15 AMTags
BabiesControversyAlec BaldwinCelebritiesHilaria Baldwin
Watch: Hilaria Baldwin Returns to Instagram With Apology After Controversy

Alec Baldwin is not hiding his feelings toward social media users who shared negative comments on wife Hilaria Baldwin's post about the couple's new baby.

Hilaria shocked fans on Monday, March 1 by posting a family photo to Instagram with the caption "7" to announce she and Alec had quietly welcomed a newborn. Hilaria didn't allow comments, but Alec also shared the post, leading to a mixture of responses from fans. 

One individual wrote, "Who's the mother? She wasn't pregnant. She gave birth six months ago." This led the star of The Departed to respond, "you should shut the f--k up and mind your own business."

Another user commented, "Wish I knew why are people so mean," and expressed that the recent scandal over Hilaria's heritage shouldn't be a concern.

To this, Alec responded, "because, basically, they're not very smart. Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world."

photos
Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Thomas: Road to Romance

The couple has yet to offer further details about their newest arrival, including the child's name. However, Hilaria has stepped out of the public eye in recent months after she was accused of faking her Spanish accent and misrepresenting her background, which stemmed from a Twitter thread that went viral in December.

After repeatedly defending herself, the yoga teacher took a month away from Instagram but returned on Feb. 5 to post, "The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained—I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."

Hilaria and Alec, who tied the knot in June 2012, are parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2 and Eduardo, 6 months. Alec and ex-wife Kim Basinger are parents to Ireland Baldwin, 25.

Trending Stories

1

Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to Fans Unhappy With Her Taylor Nolan Response

2

Watch Sneak Peek of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Tell-All With Oprah

3

Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Breaks Silence After "Close Call With Death"

4

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo With Sons Sean and Jayden

5

Paris Hilton Looks Back on "Very Cruel" David Letterman Interview

Latest News

Alec Baldwin Slams Comments on Hilaria's Baby Post: "Shut the F--k Up"

Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to Fans Unhappy With Her Taylor Nolan Response

John Mayer Responds to Criticism From Taylor Swift Fans on TikTok

Matt James' The Bachelor: Women Tell All Was So Boring

Ashley Benson Says She Avoids “Exploiting” Her Relationships for Fame

Pregnant Halsey Slams Speculation About Her “Fertility and Conception”

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo With Sons Sean and Jayden