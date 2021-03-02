Ashley Benson Reveals How She Avoids “Exploiting” Her Relationships for Fame

Ashley Benson isn't in it for the fame.
This week, the Pretty Little Liars alum explained how she avoids using her star-studded dating life to boost her career. She said it all comes down to keeping her love life private, revealing she wanted to "protect" her relationships with exes like G-Eazy and Cara Delevingne to keep them "sacred."
During an interview with Cosmopolitan on March 1, the outlet recounted how Cara defended Ashley from cheating claims after she was spotted hanging out with G-Eazy last year. Cara wrote on social media, "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."
In response, Ashley told Cosmo, "I usually keep my relationships private."
She shared, "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."
The actresses split in May 2020, but it seems her tight-lipped policy also applied to her romance with G-Eazy, whom she dated for over a year before news of their breakup spread in February 2021.
During quarantine, Ashley spent time in the recording studio watching the rapper make music, with her saying, "He's taught me a lot about music... We always talk about whether we'd release anything or not." But repeating her preference to keep things just between them, she said, "Again, that's really nice for us to have for ourselves."
Without going into too much detail, The Birthday Cake star provided a little more insight into their relationship during her interview, which took place before their split. "We do little jazz nights—listening to jazz and pretending you're in a restaurant. But you're not, you're at the dinner table. Anything to liven things up. You find ways to make it enjoyable," she noted.
Quarantine has also showed her who her true friends are, as she recalled, "That's the best thing that's come out of quarantine, having this very solid foundation of friends who have my back, and I have theirs. It's really nice to have that support for all of us."
It seems she values her private life so much because it's hard to come by now that she's a celebrity. As Ashley put it, "I can't leave my house without getting followed every day... I don't want photos, and it's annoying."
Last month, E! News reported that the star decided to call it quits with G, a notorious "ladies man," as one source described him. "The vibe has just been off. She told him that it's over," said the source, who is close to Ashley. "She felt he hadn't been fully committed to her."
In fact, it looks like G-Eazy may already be moving on. He was seen getting cozy with model Josie Canseco at a party in Hollywood over the weekend.
Though a source close to him said the pair aren't dating at the moment, a witness told E! News, "They were inseparable all night and in their own world completely focused on each other."