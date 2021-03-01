Bachelor Nation’s Taylor Nolan Apologizes to Communities “Re-Traumatized” By Past Tweets

Watch : Matt James Addresses Recent Bachelor Nation Controversies

Taylor Nolan is sending out a second apology for her old resurfaced tweets, which social media users have called "racist" and "fat-phobic."

The Bachelor alum posted a new statement on Instagram on Monday, March 1, one day after she initially admitted her tweets were "s--tty" and "hurtful." Fans criticized her original response, saying the apology was self-centered for claiming her controversial tweets were "a part of my ~journey~."

"Yesterday's response was a reaction and not an apology. I'm sorry I didn't take a second to come correct. I owe you all an apology," Nolan began in her latest note. "There is no question or defending that every word of my old tweets are harmful, wrong, triggering, and incredibly upsetting to the communities that I identify with and that I support. I'm so sorry to the folks that were triggered and re-traumatized by seeing the hurtful words from my past."

The psychotherapist, 27, said the views she shared as a teenager "were vile and unacceptable and are completely removed from the values and principles I hold today." Nolan continued, "Those words were a way for me to deflect from my own internalized racism, misogyny, and ignorance. Still, they cause harm and I am accountable that harm."