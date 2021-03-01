Bachelor Nation’s Taylor Nolan Apologizes to Communities “Re-Traumatized” By Past Tweets

Taylor Nolan is sending out a second apology for her old resurfaced tweets, which social media users have called "racist" and "fat-phobic."
The Bachelor alum posted a new statement on Instagram on Monday, March 1, one day after she initially admitted her tweets were "s--tty" and "hurtful." Fans criticized her original response, saying the apology was self-centered for claiming her controversial tweets were "a part of my ~journey~."
"Yesterday's response was a reaction and not an apology. I'm sorry I didn't take a second to come correct. I owe you all an apology," Nolan began in her latest note. "There is no question or defending that every word of my old tweets are harmful, wrong, triggering, and incredibly upsetting to the communities that I identify with and that I support. I'm so sorry to the folks that were triggered and re-traumatized by seeing the hurtful words from my past."
The psychotherapist, 27, said the views she shared as a teenager "were vile and unacceptable and are completely removed from the values and principles I hold today." Nolan continued, "Those words were a way for me to deflect from my own internalized racism, misogyny, and ignorance. Still, they cause harm and I am accountable that harm."
The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant then listed specific minority communities that she wanted to say sorry to.
She confessed her words "perpetuated harm" toward and "intolerance" of the LGBTQI+ community, and that they "re-traumatized, triggered, and disappointed" women and survivors of sexual assault.
"To the Asian, the Jewish, and BIPOC community, I'm sorry for how my words perpetuated unfounded and damaging stereotypes," she wrote. "To those struggling with body shame and fatphobia, I'm incredibly sorry for my hurtful statements. You deserve so much better. I will continue to unpack and fight against the harm around fatphobia."
Nolan also asked for forgiveness from those with mental illnesses, saying she was sorry for her "intolerance and lack of empathy and understanding at that time."
Nolan, who is biracial, then added that she is "deeply committed" to learning more in order to heal and grow.
Her tweets, mostly from 2011 and 2012, caused an uproar in recent days for targeting Jews, Asians, "fat" people, LGBTQI+ individuals and people from other minority groups with derogatory language.
After she posted her written response on Monday, the reality star shared a video on her Instagram Story to reiterate that she meant "every word" of it "wholeheartedly." She shared, "I do sincerely, wholeheartedly apologize to every group who was offended rightfully so by the terrible, incredibly f--ked up things I said in my tweets."
The Lets Talk About It podcast host again said she is committed to "lifelong" work to improve herself.
Nolan previously gave her first statement on Feb. 28, saying, "I want to be clear that they don't take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work." She later added, "I'm sorry I centered my whiteness and the whiteness around me. I'm sorry I wasn't better then, but I am here now and will always be."
She disabled comments on her first apology, but that didn't stop other Bachelor Nation stars from weighing in on her public response to her 10-year-old tweets.
Former contestant Bekah Martinez wrote, "I expect far better than this bulls--t that consistently centers yourself, and is insanely self-congratulatory and snarky," saying that her tweets "centered bigotry and hatefulness."
Onyeka Ehie commented, "I'm absolutely horrified right now and I keep seeing new comments come to light. Y'all I seriously feel sick reading this s--t."
Nolan's bombshell tweets were unearthed in the midst of another Bachelor social media scandal, which involves old photos of current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell at a 2018 "Old South" party. Host Chris Harrison temporarily stepped down after he defended her actions and then apologized for speaking in a way that "perpetuates racism."
Read part of Kirkconnell's response here.