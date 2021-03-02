Serena Williams and Her Daughter Ace Their First-Ever Fashion Campaign Together

Watch : Exclusive: Serena Williams & Daughter's Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Get ready to swoon over the most stylish duo!

Serena Williams and her 3-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. just debuted their first-ever fashion campaign. From their fabulous and matching outfits to their fun poses, it's safe to say the mother-daughter duo aced their newest gig with Stuart Weitzman.

For the campaign, fittingly titled Footsteps to Follow, the famed tennis player and her mini-me modeled the brand's spring 2021 collection—which was created with "high-fashion" and "high-function" in mind, per Stuart Weitzman.

That description isn't a stretch either. In one image, Serena and Olympia twinned in sleek yet effortless white long-sleeve dresses. They also modeled chic black catsuits that can be dressed up or down depending on how you accessorize. Case in point? The twosome jazzed up their looks with matching animal print sandals.

"I created this collection with an intentional, artful approach to design, engineering and craftsmanship," Edmundo Castillo, the brand's Global Head of Design, said in a statement shared with E! News. "The styles offer a renewed and emboldened sense of functionality and fashion to elevate the casual elegance of the modern woman."