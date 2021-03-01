Amanda Seyfried's 2021 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Amanda Seyfried had a lot of golden moments yesterday! In addition to being a first-time Golden Globes nominee, the Mank star shared the special night with her 5-month-old son. Oh and not to mention, Amanda was a vision in her Oscar De La Renta dress and a full face of Lancôme makeup.

Celebrity makeup artist Genevieve Herr was the visionary behind Amanda's "40s Hollywood Glamour with a Modern Twist" look. And if you're wondering how to achieve Amanda's red carpet glow, Genevieve is sharing the step-by-step process on how to copy the look and all the Lancôme products she used.