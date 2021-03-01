2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Amanda Seyfried's 2021 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

Celebrity makeup artist Genevieve Herr shares the process and products behind Amanda's 40's Hollywood glamour-inspired look.

E-Comm: Amanda Seyfried Golden Globes Beauty BreakdownMarcus Mam/E! Illustration

Amanda Seyfried had a lot of golden moments yesterday! In addition to being a first-time Golden Globes nominee, the Mank star shared the special night with her 5-month-old son. Oh and not to mention, Amanda was a vision in her Oscar De La Renta dress and a full face of Lancôme makeup.

Celebrity makeup artist Genevieve Herr was the visionary behind Amanda's "40s Hollywood Glamour with a Modern Twist" look. And if you're wondering how to achieve Amanda's red carpet glow, Genevieve is sharing the step-by-step process on how to copy the look and all the Lancôme products she used.

Lily Collins' 2021 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

Lancôme Advanced Genifique Face Serum

The night before, Amanda prepped her skin with Lancôme Advanced Genifique Face Serum.

$105
Lancôme

Lancôme Prep & Hydrate Primer

On the day of the Golden Globes, Genevieve began with Lancôme Prep & Hydrate Primer all over to create a base.

$35
Lancôme

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultrawear Makeup Stick

Next, she applied Lancôme's new Teint Idole Ultrawear Makeup Stick as concealer where needed as well as under the eyes. She then contoured under Amanda's cheekbones, jawline and around her nose using a darker shade of the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultrawear Makeup Stick and blended with the built-in kabuki brush.

$43
Lancôme

Lancôme Blush Subtil

For a pop of buildable color, Genevieve applied Lancôme Blush Subtil in Nectar Lace to Amanda's cheeks.

$43
Lancôme

Lancôme Le Crayon Kohl

Then, she lined the eyelid close to the lash line with Lancôme Le Crayon Kohl in Black Coffee from the inner corner of the eye and extended it to the outer corner to create a wing.

$26
Lancôme

Lancôme Hypnose 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette

With an angled brush, she softened the line by blending it in, adding shades from the Lancôme Hypnose 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Bois Corail, highlighting the innermost corner of the eye with the lightest shade. To elongate the eye, Genevieve darkened and extended the crease outward.

$50
Lancôme

Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara

Finally, she curled Amanda's lashes and applied a generous amount of Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara and defined her brows with Lancôme Brow Define Pencil.

$26
Lancôme

Lancôme Le Lip Liner

For the lips, Genevieve lined Amanda's lips in Lancôme Le Lip Liner in Bronzelle for definition and staying power. 

$27
Lancôme

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Sheer Lipstick

Last but not least, she finished the look with Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Sheer Lipstick in Beige Mirage (Cream).

$32
Lancôme

