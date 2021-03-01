G-Eazy and Josie Canseco’s Relationship Status Revealed After “Inseparable” Night Out

G-Eazy seems to be living the "Good Life" following his breakup from Ashley Benson last month.
The rapper appears to be moving on, as he was spotted getting cozy with model Josie Canseco on Saturday night at a party in the Hollywood Hills.
An eyewitness exclusively tells E! News that G-Eazy, 31, and Josie, 24, were together all night and went off alone several times.
"They very much looked like a couple," the witness says. "They were comfortable together and it didn't look like a first meeting at all. They were inseparable all night and in their own world completely focused on each other."
The pair snuggled up on a couch at the party and looked at one phone screen together. The former Playboy star wrapped her leg over him at one point, and they also were seen whispering in each other's ears.
As fans will recall, Ashley ended things with the musician (whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum) less than a month ago. A source close to the Pretty Little Liars actress told E! News at the time, "She felt he hadn't been fully committed to her." The source said Ashley knew G-Eazy had a reputation for having "always been a ladies man," but only felt hesitant about their relationship "once they started getting serious."
So, could his new romance with Josie be the real deal?
Well, there are certainly no labels yet. A source close to G-Eazy tells E! News that he and Josie aren't dating. According to the source, they've been friends for a while and have partied together in the past.
"There is definitely some flirtation going on there but they are just having fun," the insider explains. "G-Eazy is just living his life trying to having fun after his recent breakup with Ashley. He really liked Ashley and is trying to move on."
Josie and G have hung out a few times recently in social settings, with the source adding that she just got out of a relationship as well.
She was last linked romantically to Logan Paul, who told Entertainment Tonight in May that she was isolating with him. She was also seen holding hands with the YouTuber in Pasadena in January last year.
Before that, Josie (whose dad is baseball pro Jose Canseco) was dating Brody Jenner, but they broke up in October 2019 after two months together.
"Brody basically broke it off with her because it was getting too serious and he didn't want the pressure of a new relationship," a source shared with E! News at the time. "Josie wanted a lot from Brody and was eager about the relationship. Brody has been busy traveling for his music and is trying to focus on himself. He wasn't ready for a big commitment and wants to have fun."
She and G-Eazy have yet to comment directly on social media about their hangouts, though she shared a black-and-white mirror selfie on Sunday night and called herself a "happy [fairy emoji]."
E! News has reached out to both of their reps for comment.