What's Next For The Crown After All Those Golden Globes

Congratulations, once again, to The Crown.

The Netflix drama was showered with awards at the Golden Globes this weekend, with acting trophies for Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson and a major win for the show in the Best TV Series, Drama category. While season five will still be competing at the 2021 Emmys, the Globes wins were inarguably a great way to begin the send off for the show's current cast, since a new one is about to take over for the final two seasons.

Elizabeth Debicki in particular has got some big shoes to fill. Debicki plays the new Princess Diana, picking up where relative newcomer Corrin left off. Corrin only got to portray the beloved princess for one season, but she made quite the splash during her short time at the palace. In fact, she was nominated against the Queen herself, Olivia Colman, and she still won.