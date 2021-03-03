Serena WilliamsHilaria BaldwinKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

10 Things You Didn't Know About Hayley Kiyoko—By Hayley Kiyoko

In her own words, Hayley Kiyoko reveals her go-to karaoke track, her hidden talent and her surprising nickname growing up!

By Hayley Kiyoko Mar 03, 2021 11:00 AMTags
MusicExclusivesCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainment
Watch: Hayley Kiyoko Is Proud to Be a Voice for the LGBTQ Community

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.

Hayley Kiyoko is branching out.

After taking the music world by storm over the last few years with her patented brand of honest pop storytelling, the artist affectionately dubbed "Lesbian Jesus" by her fans is breaking new ground with the release of her first fragrance. Available on Mar. 3, the gender-inclusive HUE began with a scent created with perfumer Constance Georges-Picot of Cosmo Fragrances, along with development support by Bart Schmidt, before Hayley and Slate Brands produced a concentrated Eau de Parfum version.

For Hayley, it was important that her first fragrance embody acceptance and inclusivity. "Perfume has been a massive part of my queer experience," she told Vogue. "I remember feeling famous in middle school because girls said that I smelled good. They wouldn't date me. They didn't have crushes on me. But they said I smelled good, and that was like a huge thing for me, and I've carried that throughout my life. I want to give that power and that armor to my fans, even if they're sitting at home!"

photos
LGBTQ Musicians You Need to Have in Heavy Rotation

In honor of HUE, get to know Hayley a bit better, in her own words, as she takes part in E! News' 10 Things!

Trevor Flores

1. I wish I had the guts to go skydiving solo. I've done a tandem skydive before and it was the most amazing feeling ever!

2. I'm an AMAZING bartender, which is hilarious because I really don't drink. But I'm also known to make great mocktails!

3. In student council they called me Lady J. I never understood what the J was for...but now I know it must have been the universe warning me about my future nickname. 

4. If this career didn't happen, I would LOVE to have been a professional surfer—mind you I am a horrible swimmer. Or I think I would have been a lawyer. I am so painfully detail-oriented. 

5. When it comes to food I can't live without, the list is endless. Burgers, ice cream, but mainly mac and cheese. It is arguably my favorite food that I have to have whenever I'm feeling indulgent.

Trending Stories

1

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcomed Baby No. 6 With Help of Surrogate

2

She Still Loves It: Inside Camila Cabello’s Life With Shawn Mendes

3

Rachel Lindsay Reacts to Taylor Nolan’s “Shocking” Tweets

6. Honestly, the thing I miss most about pre-COVID life is just hanging out with friends and family without worrying whether or not one of us could get terribly sick. I also miss going out to movie theaters so much.  

7. The emoji I use most is probably the crying face! I wear my heart on my sleeve, and it's the perfect expression for whether I'm either overcome with joy or despair. Or both.

8. My go-to karaoke song is "In The End" by Linkin Park because it's impossible not to scream from the top of your lungs. Chester Bennington was such an amazing talent.

9. Anything with truffle oil repulses me. It's an acquired taste that I just never acquired.

10. If I had to be a cast member on a reality TV show, hands down, I'd be a contestant on The Amazing Race. I would probably be the first to be eliminated because I'm kind of a high maintenance traveler, but I would love the competition. 

—Edited by Billy Nilles

Trending Stories

1

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcomed Baby No. 6 With Help of Surrogate

2

Alec Baldwin Slams Comments on Hilaria's Baby Post: "Shut the F--k Up"

3

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby Welcomes Baby Boy

4

She Still Loves It: Inside Camila Cabello’s Life With Shawn Mendes

5

Gabrielle Union & Zaya Wade Reenact 10 Things I Hate About You

Latest News

Exclusive

Cheer's Morgan Simianer Shares Her Apartment Makeover

Relive Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Most Iconic Moments

This Amazon Light Has 1,877 5-Star Reviews!

Exclusive

10 Things You Didn't Know About Hayley Kiyoko—By Hayley Kiyoko

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Set Wedding Date

Tom Felton Shares Harry Potter Secrets During First-Ever Watch

Inside Buddy Valastro's Recovery After His Gruesome Hand Injury