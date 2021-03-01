Lily Collins' 2021 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Although Emily in Paris didn't win at the Golden Globes, Lily Collins sure did win in the fashion and beauty categories!
If you're wondering how to get Lily's 70's-inspired beauty look, Fiona Stiles, the celebrity makeup artist behind the look, is walking us through the entire process from prepping Lily's skin to the finishing touches of lip gloss. And all the must-have Lancôme products she used!
"The rich tones in Lily's Saint Laurent dress and stunning Cartier jewelry were the springboard for the color palette of the makeup," Fiona explained. "The dress had a very elegant 70's feel to it, like something you would wear to Mr. Chow's for dinner before going to a glamorous party at a Soho art gallery in the 70's. I wanted to lean into the elegance and create a look that felt very sophisticated – a full face, with emphasis on eyes, lips and cheeks – it's the whole package."
For the full breakdown on how Fiona achieved Lily's sultry beauty look and the Lancôme products used, scroll below!
Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask- 4 Masks
First, Fiona prepped Lily's skin with Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask to make skin supple for easier makeup application.
Lancôme Genifique Eye Light Pearl
Post-mask, Fiona massaged in the remaining serum and used a touch of Lancôme Genifique Eye Light Pearl under the eyes and around the lid, buffing it into the skin with a domed brush.
Lancôme Color Design
To start off the mesmerizing eye look, Fiona took deep metallic green and aubergine tones from Lancôme Color Design in Midnight Stone & Siren's Emerald across the lid.
Lancôme Ombre Hypnose Stylo
She also added a bit of Lancôme's La Ombre Hypnose Stylo in Bronze against the top lashes.
Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil Eyeliner
She then used Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil in Embrase, a muted green metallic, on the waterline.
Lancôme Lash Idôle
For extra drama, Fiona applied a combination of Lancôme Lash Idôle and Monsieur Big mascaras to the upper and lower lashes.
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Makeup Stick
Next, Fiona used the new Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Makeup Stick in #220 all over, buffing and blending into the skin. She patted a bit of a darker shade, #350, which has cooler undertones, under the cheekbones to create a little dimension and shade #210 under the eyes for concealer, and on the tops of the cheekbones to bring some lightness to the area.
Lancôme Absolue Powder
To lock it all in, Fiona used a loose dusting of Lancôme Absolue Powder in Absolute Ecru Medium to give skin a satin finish.
Lancôme Blush Subtil in Mocha Havana
Then she used just a whisper of Lancôme Blush Subtil in Mocha Havana, to add a warmth and richness to Lily's cheeks and diffused it by bouncing a makeup sponge on top that had some leftover foundation on it.
Lancôme Brow Define Pencil
Because Lily's brows are amazing on their own, Fiona filled them in just a touch at the arches with Lancôme Brow Define Pencil in Dark Brown and brushed them into place with a spoolie.
Lancôme L'Absolu Lacquer Gloss
To finish, Fiona lined Lily's lips all over with Lancôme Le Lip Liner in Sheer Natural and then patted a thin layer of Lancôme L'Absolu Lacquer Gloss in #296 to add some dimension.