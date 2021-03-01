Bryce Hall Sets the Record Straight on Addison Rae Split Rumors

Watch : TikTok's Bryce Hall Addresses Addison Rae Baby Rumors

Bryce Hall is keeping his answers about Addison short and sweet.

The 21-year-old TikTok star took to Twitter on Monday, March 1 to confirm his relationship status with girlfriend Addison Rae, 20.

"I didn't cheat on addison," he tweeted, and of course fans of the stars didn't hesitate to show their support and denounce the circulating splitsville rumors.

"Bryce only the real ones know you didn't," wrote one Twitter user, "and if people don't want to believe and just go and assume something just know your real supporters got you." Another fan added, "People need 3 stop spreading fake rumors."

Bryce also spoke with YouTuber Kevin Wong on Feb. 28 and confirmed that he and the fellow TikTok star are still together.

"Everything's fine," he said. "I don't know why everybody overreacts, but until we do our own thing or say anything—I don't know, I feel like everyone's overreacting about stupid s--t."