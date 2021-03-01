Meghan Markle's Interview With Oprah Winfrey Features a Subtle Nod to Princess Diana

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Oprah Tell-All Sneak Peek

Meghan Markle continues to honor Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry's baby, paid tribute to her husband's late mother during the couple's highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey. In a preview for the tell-all, which is set to air on March 7, Archie Harrison's mom could be seen wearing Princess Diana's bracelet. As it turns out, it's the same bracelet that Harry took two stones from to have Meghan's engagement ring made. And E! News has learned that the couple wanted the bracelet to be worn in order to have his mother there with them during the interview.

In a sneak peek from the bombshell sit-down, Harry even referenced Diana's death, saying his "biggest concern" with the scrutiny they've received from the British press has been "history repeating itself."

"You know for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side," Harry told Oprah in another preview clip. "Because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago."