2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Re-watch the show on CTV
Golden GlobesMeghan & HarryTiger WoodsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn Sounds Off on His "Crazy" Season 2 Crew

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn teased the party antics of the season two crew. See what he had to say.

By Alyssa Ray Mar 01, 2021 7:04 PMTags
TVTravelReality TVExclusivesBravoBelow DeckNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Work hard, play hard.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn Shephard teased what fans can expect from his season two crew. According to the Parsifal III captain, there's "something really special" about this season's cast.

"They're crazy, for sure. They know how to party," Captain Glenn exclusively shared with E! News. "They're a bit wild, but they're all really great people. They're very, very positive and focused on the job in front of them."

In addition to Captain Glenn, the new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second stew Dani Soares, third stew Alli Dore and deckhands Sydney Zaruba and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

And when Captain Glenn said that the crew knows how to party, we believe him. In fact, in the January trailer for season two, the crew was in "party mode" while being cooped up on the boat due to COVID-19.

photos
Craziest Guests on Below Deck

While Captain Glenn assured us that he kept an eye on the crew's party antics, he emphasized the importance of letting his team blow off steam. "Working on a yacht in a busy charter season is a bit of a pressure cooker," he relayed. "So, when there are not guests around, I will let them blow off a little steam—but I want to keep my eye on it, so it doesn't get out of hand."

According to the captain, the crew didn't always "know their limits." For the record, love triangles, drinking and naked swimming have all been teased this season.

Bravo/Laurent Basset

Still, Captain Glenn concluded by telling us that season two is "gonna be a great season."

For a closer look at the season two crew, scroll through the images below.

Season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres tonight, Mar. 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Trending Stories

1

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Quietly Welcome Baby No. 6

2

How Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to Princess Diana in Oprah Interview

3

Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled After Falling Asleep in a Hilarious Place

Bravo
Captain Glenn Shephard

Originally from Montreal, Captain Glenn Shephard's life has always been dictated by the need to see the world. Early on in his travels, he was invited onboard a 50-foot classic sailboat to work as a deckhand and was immediately hooked and has never looked back.  With over 20 years in the industry and 11 years as the Captain on Parsifal III, Glenn has hosted hundreds of high-end guests over many busy charter seasons. Glenn knows how to keep his cool while catering to the uber elite. This laid-back Captain is calm until his limits are pushed. Don't mess with Capt. Glenn!

Bravo
Natasha De Bourg, Chef

Born in Trinidad, Natasha De Bourg escaped a difficult childhood, troubled marriage to take a leap of faith and attend culinary school in Europe. After finishing school, she focused on working at top Michelin-star restaurants. Her skills are sharp as a knife and eventually became an executive chef in France before getting yachting. Natasha's headstrong nature often puts her at odds with other crew members—especially her counterpart, Daisy, the Chief Stew.

Bravo
Daisy Kelliher, Chief Stewardess

New Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher is considered a yachting legacy. Her grandfather was an Olympic sailor for Ireland in 1964, and her parents—and many aunts and uncles—were yachties. Though Daisy has a lot to live up to when she joins Parsifal III as the new Chief Stew, that doesn't stop her from diving head-first into crew politics and drinking like a true Irish woman. Daisy can always be counted on to give you a piece of her mind and let her hair down to have a good time.

Bravo
Colin Macrae, Chief Engineer

Long-time sailor Colin Macrae worked as a Chief Engineer on superyachts for eight years before joining Parsifal III. With a big heart and an impish smile, Colin is more than happy to lend a hand anywhere that he might be needed. But when Colin's kindness gets mistaken for weakness, fireworks fly.

Bravo
Gary King, First Mate

Having captained smaller boats and run the deck on several busy superyachts, Gary King's 12 years of experience is apparent in the way he runs his deck team. On one hand, he rules his department with an iron fist but on the other hand, he is never the type to leave a party first. He brims with mischievous charm but his casual flirtation turned real feelings gets him in hot water on and off deck.

Bravo
Dani Soares, Second Stewardess

After two weeks of dock walking for day work in France, Dani Soares started her career in yachting and has almost eight years of experience working on the interior of yachts. While she takes her job seriously, she lets her feelings get the best of her and leaves her questioning how to best chart the course ahead.

Bravo
Alli Dore, Third Stewardess

Alli Dore boards Parsifal III as a divemaster with boating experience on the exterior and hoping to round out her resume with more experience on the interior. She is a bubbly, eccentric Australian with a big heart and unique perspective that guides her to emotionally, unexpected places.

Bravo
Sydney Zaruba, Deckhand

No stranger to life on the water, Sydney Zaruba's parents lived on a sailboat when she was born and she now helps run her family's boat business, where they charter a 76-ft schooner named Freedom. She takes pride in her knowledge of traditional sailing but being new to the super yachting world poses personal challenges as she gets caught in the undertow of a controversial boatmance.

Bravo
Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, Deckhand

As the youngest crew member and dubbing himself "the tallest deckhand in yachting," at almost seven feet tall, Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux spends most of the charter season trying to prove to the elder crew members he's on their level in many ways.

Stream your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Quietly Welcome Baby No. 6

2

How Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to Princess Diana in Oprah Interview

3

Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled After Falling Asleep in a Hilarious Place

4
Exclusive

Captain Glenn Calls New Below Deck Sailing Yacht Crew "Crazy"

5

Taylor Swift Calls Out Ginny & Georgia for "Deeply Sexist Joke"

Latest News

Exclusive

Iris Fights Iris in The Flash Season 7 Sneak Peek

How Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to Princess Diana in Oprah Interview

Exclusive

Captain Glenn Calls New Below Deck Sailing Yacht Crew "Crazy"

Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled After Falling Asleep in a Hilarious Place

Today's Best Sales: Nordstrom, SkinCareRx, Nike & More!

Jane Fonda's Golden Globes Zoom Fail Is Hilariously Heartwarming

Jason Kennedy Is Leaving E! News