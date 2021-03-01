Jane Fonda's Golden Globes Zoom Fail Is Hilariously Heartwarming

Watch : Jane Fonda Talks "Monster-in-Law" Back in 2005

Jane Fonda is the greatest, even when she has an epic fail.

During the 2021 Golden Globes, the Monster-in-Law star attempted to tap into a Zoom conference call to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award, but experienced a bit of technical difficulties.

"Can you hear me?" The 83-year-old actress asked a screen of five people before letting out a brief wail. "I want to tell you how much I loved Small Axe, Lover's Rock, the second one is so great."

As the phone panned around to the camera setup, someone from behind the camera notified the star, "You know you're not in that broadcast? They can't hear you."

A distraught Fonda exclaimed, "No? Why?" As the people on the screen continued to speak to each other, the actress tried to get their attention.

Despite the struggle, Fonda accepted her prestigious award and delivered a glowing speech about diversity, a topic the actress has never shied away from.