Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Breaks Silence After "Very Close Call With Death"

Less than a week after he was hospitalized for a gunshot wound, Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has broken his silence on the life-threatening incident.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Fischer was shot while out walking three of the pop star's French bulldogs. Two of the three dogs, Koji and Gustav, were taken. Two days later, on Feb. 26, the canines were found and safely returned.
"4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me," Fischer wrote in a March 1 Instagram post. "My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we'd been on together, apologized that I couldn't defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."
"Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care," he continued, "as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay. From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn."
In addition to his lengthy social media statements, he also shared two photos of himself in a hospital bed, one with tubes hooked inside his mouth. "I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story," he said in a second post. "I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do."
Fischer also expressed his gratitude to friends, family, clients and medical staff for helping him survive and get through his hospitalization. "First responders and health care workers: you literally saved my life and helped me take newborn walks, I can't thank you enough," he said. "And to Elisha, my family at Haüs and @ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you."
Now, Fischer's recovery continues and a reunion with Gaga's beloved dogs awaits. "A lot of healing still needs to happen," he said, "but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav."