Taylor Swift Calls Out Ginny & Georgia for "Lazy, Deeply Sexist Joke"

Taylor Swift is firing back at Netflix's Ginny & Georgia. The singer took to Twitter on Mar. 1 to criticize the show for a line in the script.

In the 10th episode of the new series, there's a scene where a female character tells another woman, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift." It wasn't long until word got back to Swift and "Respect Taylor Swift" started trending on Twitter.

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," the Grammy winner tweeted. "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s--t as FuNnY."

Swift, who released her documentary Miss Americana on Netflix last year, had a few words for the streaming service, too. "Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you," she wrote. "Happy Women's History Month I guess."

After reading her response, several of Swift's fans praised the artist for speaking out. "When Taylor Swift stands up for herself she's also standing up for all women across the world," one follower tweeted. "How many women were slut-shamed just for wanting to date? Most women experienced this situation on some level. Respect Taylor Swift and be proud of her. She's making a big difference."

Added another, "She is done with the misogyny & the slut shaming. I'm so proud of her for standing up for herself & leaving no words unspoken. still cannot believe this is still happening after years, YEARS of it before...RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT."