Amelia Hamlin Calls Scott Disick Her “Dream Man” in New Photo

Amelia Hamlin is gushing about her man.

In her latest Instagram Story shared on Sunday, Feb. 28, the 19-year-old model called her 37-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick her "dream man." Earlier that night, she also shared a revealing photo of herself sitting on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's lap while he wrapped his arm around her waist. However, despite Hamlin's shout-out to Disick, it appears he has yet to follow her on the social media platform.

Hamlin and Disick were first spotted together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday party back in October. They ultimately went Instagram official this past Valentine's Day. Since that time, the pair have been seen out and about enjoying each other's company.

On Feb. 20, they were seen dining out with familiar faces in Miami. The group included Larsa Pippen, longtime Kardashian family friend Jonathan Cheban and Disick's youngest child, 6-year-old Reign Disick. The E! star shares Reign—as well as kids Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8—with Kourtney Kardashian.