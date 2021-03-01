2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Amelia Hamlin Calls Scott Disick Her "Dream Man" in New Photo

Amelia Hamlin took to her Instagram Story to show off her man Scott Disick. Keep scrolling to get caught up on their budding romance.

Amelia Hamlin is gushing about her man.

In her latest Instagram Story shared on Sunday, Feb. 28, the 19-year-old model called her 37-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick her "dream man." Earlier that night, she also shared a revealing photo of herself sitting on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's lap while he wrapped his arm around her waist. However, despite Hamlin's shout-out to Disick, it appears he has yet to follow her on the social media platform.

Hamlin and Disick were first spotted together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday party back in October. They ultimately went Instagram official this past Valentine's Day. Since that time, the pair have been seen out and about enjoying each other's company.

On Feb. 20, they were seen dining out with familiar faces in Miami. The group included Larsa Pippen, longtime Kardashian family friend Jonathan Cheban and Disick's youngest child, 6-year-old Reign Disick. The E! star shares Reign—as well as kids Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8—with Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin's Miami Vacation

During the same trip, Hamlin, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, spent time with all three kids during that same trip in Florida, when Disick took them all out for a sweet dinner and dessert at Miami's Sugar Factory. 

"Scott and Amelia were seated in a booth with the three kids directly between them, and their friends across from them," an eyewitness told E! News. "They were all super excited to be there and loved every single dish they received. Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids."

The source continued, "After dinner, Scott, Mason and Amelia were tickling Reign and Penelope and they were gleaming and laughing with joy."

