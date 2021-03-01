Kim Kardashian's Security Stops Man Attempting to Get to Her Home After Crashing Neighborhood Gate

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates Final Day of "KUWTK" Filming

Security stepped in after a man tried to reach Kim Kardashian's Southern California home.

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, a 24-year-old man crashed through the gate to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's neighborhood in Hidden Hills, Calif. on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 24. The outlet reports that the man "told law enforcement he was going to see Kim, and at one point even claimed she was his wife."

However, a source close to the situation tells E! News her security was able to stop the man, noting that "he was arrested and is currently on a 72-hour psych hold." E! News has reached out to authorities for more information. An official with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to the Daily News that the man was arrested.

The mom of four, who is currently going through a divorce from Kanye West, has not spoken publicly about the incident and appeared to keep things positive on her social media page the next day. Along with a beach photo, the 40-year-old SKIMS businesswoman wrote to her 207 million Instagram followers on Feb. 25, "Good Morning."