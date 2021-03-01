How Director Chloé Zhao's Historic Golden Globes Win Helps Others "Live Their Dreams"

Watch : 2021 Golden Globes Must-See Moments

A long time coming indeed.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, Chloé Zhao won the Golden Globe for Best Director, making her the first Asian woman to win in the category and the second woman since Barbra Streisand in 1983. She ended the night with another big win when her film, Nomadland, was named Best Motion Picture—Drama, making her the first Asian female producer and first female director to win in that category. On the heels of an unforgettable night, the 38-year-old Chinese filmmaker was relishing her watershed achievements.

In the virtual press room, Zhao reacted to the list of firsts she had triumphantly crossed off. "I mean, sometimes a first feels like a long time coming, isn't it?" she said. "I feel like it's about time...I'm sure there's many others before me that deserve the same recognition. I just love what I do, you know, I just really love it, and if this means more people like me get to live their dreams and get to do what I do, I'm happy."

As her film—which centers on a woman who heads out onto the road in a van as a modern nomad—continues to gain award recognition, Zhao hopes to see one particular outcome from it all.