2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

These Pet Cameos at the 2021 Golden Globes Are Pure Purrfection

From Emma Corrin holding up her cat to Sarah Paulson cuddling with her dog, there were several stars who celebrated the Golden Globes with their pets by their sides.

The 2021 Golden Globes featured a few unexpected (but absolutely adorable) guests on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, nominees attended the event virtually from their homes. As a result, some stars—like Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Daniels and Bill Murrayditched the formal attire and opted for a more casual look. Other celebrities—like Jason Bateman, Mark Ruffalo and Nicole Kidman—made the event a family affair and had their kids make a few adorable cameos

But that's not all. Other A-listers decided to have their pets join in on the fun. Emma Corrin, for instance, introduced viewers to her cute cat, and Sarah Paulson held up her precious pup. Similarly, Jodie Foster accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture with her darling dog in her lap, and Regina King modeled her Golden Globes gown as her charming canine snoozed in the background.

To see more four-legged friends who made their Golden Globes debut, scroll on.

E!
Regina King's Dog Naps While She Models Her Golden Globes Gown

While fans couldn't get enough of King's Louis Vuitton dress and Forevermark jewelry, her dog, Cornbread, seemed more interested in catching some z's.

NBC
Jodie Foster Celebrates Golden Globe Win With Wife Alexandra Hedison and Pup Ziggy

After taking home the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture trophy for her work in The Mauritanian, Foster shared a kiss with her wife Alexandra Hedison and some cuddles with her dog Ziggy. She also made sure to give Aaron Rodgers a shout-out after the Green Bay Packers quarterback gave her one during his MVP acceptance speech at the NFL Honors.

NBC
Sarah Paulson Holds Up Her Cute Canine

While waiting for the winner to be announced in the Best Actress in a Television Series (Drama) category, Paulson held up her sweet dog Winnie. Although, this wasn't the first time fans had met the furry friend. In fact, the Ratched star has shared several photos of Winnie on Instagram.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Emma Corrin Introduces Her Fabulous Feline

Soon, Paulson was encouraging The Crown celeb to get in on the fun. So, Corrin, who ended up taking home the Best Actress in a Television Series (Drama) prize, picked up her cat for a quick cameo. She also has a dog named Spencer!

Twitter
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Dog Steals His Spot on the Couch

It looks like the Hamilton star found his "seat filler at the Golden Globes."

Instagram
Dan Levy Receives Some Love From His Puppy Pal

While Schitt's Creek didn't sweep the TV categories like it did at the Emmys, Levy still had plenty of reasons to smile. Not only did his co-star Catherine O'Hara win Best Actress in a Television Series (Comedy), but the show was named Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy). He also had this sweet dog for support. As Levy put it, "He's always there when it counts."

