These Pet Cameos at the 2021 Golden Globes Are Pure Purrfection

Jodie Foster Celebrates Golden Globe Win With Wife Alexandra Hedison and Pup Ziggy

After taking home the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture trophy for her work in The Mauritanian, Foster shared a kiss with her wife Alexandra Hedison and some cuddles with her dog Ziggy. She also made sure to give Aaron Rodgers a shout-out after the Green Bay Packers quarterback gave her one during his MVP acceptance speech at the NFL Honors.