Jennifer Aniston Reveals Jason Bateman Filmed His Golden Globes Appearance at Her House

Watch : Jason Bateman Talks Friendship With Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston played a major part in Jason Bateman's 2021 Golden Globes appearance.

Following the award show, which aired on Sunday, Feb. 28, the Friends alum took to her Instagram Story to share Bateman's big secret: he appeared virtually from her home!

"Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him," she captioned a photo of the actor and his daughters Francesca Nora, 14, and Maple Sylvie, 9, in front of a laptop and ring light.

Aniston didn't move too much off of the table her fellow actor used, as she drew an arrow to a framed photo of her father John Aniston and wrote, "Dad and I made a lil cameo."

The actress then shared a video Bateman waiting for his cue while another person helped angle his light. Luckily, the well-designed home had just what was needed to get the lighting just right. "My paint by number finally found it's calling," she wrote.