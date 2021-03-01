Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Best Hosting Moments From the 2021 Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler put the golden in Golden Globes.
Hosting together for the fourth time on Sunday, Feb. 28, the pro comediennes had something completely new to tackle this time around: hosting from separate rooms in opposite coasts. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the women made history as Fey was stationed inside 30 Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room in New York City while Poehler was at the helm from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
But, nearly 3,000 miles of distance was not the only tricky part the two tackled together. From technical difficulties to the Hollywood Foreign Press' diversity problem, the duo made handling awkward moments look like a breeze—and kept us laughing through it all.
In honor of the stars' fourth foray into Golden Globes hosting—and to catch you up on any of the stellar punchlines you might have missed—keep on reading for a recap of their hosting highlights.
It's All an Illusion
The hosting duo kicked off their opening monologue by revealing technology has come a comically long way. "Tina and I are hosting from two different cities tonight, but the technology is so great, you are never going to be able to tell the difference," Poehler promised. "It's going to be smooth sailing."
"You won't even notice," Fey added as a mystery arm reached into Poehler's screen, critically a hilariously bad illusion. "Oh, I've missed you, my love. I always knew my career would end with me wandering around the Rainbow Room, pretending to talk to Amy. I just thought it would be later. But what an exciting night."
Slamming the Stars
Early on, Fey addressed the fact that first responders had replaced nominees as guests at the show this year. "Now, normally, this room is full of celebrities, but tonight, our audience on both coasts is made up of smoking hot first responders and essential workers. How gorgeous," she said. "We are so grateful for the work that you do and that you're here so that the celebrities can stay safely at home."
Not Mincing Words About the HFPA
Following backlash for the complete lack of Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's voting body, Fey and Poehler faced the controversy head on. "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 international—no Black—journalists, who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life," Fey quipped. "We say around 90 because a couple of them might be ghosts, and it's rumored that the German member is just a sausage that somebody drew a little face on."
The jabs continued throughout the monologue when Fey brought up the Golden Globe-winning animated film, Soul. "Soul is a beautiful Pixar animated movie where a middle-aged Black man's soul accidentally gets knocked out of his body and into a cat," Fey explained. "The HFPA really responded to this movie because they do have five cat members."
Poehler joined in on the HFPA roasting, telling the audience, "Everybody is understandably upset at the HFPA and their choices. Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens, OK? That's like their thing. But a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked."
After calling award shows "stupid," Fey added, "The point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important. And there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I realize, HFPA, maybe you guys didn't get the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald's, but you got to change that. So here's to changing it."
An Elephant in the Room
Fey even took Sia's Music, a criticized nominee for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, to task. "Sia's controversial film Music is nominated for best international flopperooni. I don't want to get into it, guys, but it's real problematic," she said. "And Twitter is saying it's the most offensive casting since Kate Hudson was the Weight Watchers spokesperson."
