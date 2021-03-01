From Technical Difficulties to Kid Crashers, See Every Candid Moment From the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : 2021 Golden Globes Must-See Moments

That's a wrap on the 2021 Golden Globes.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 78th annual award show on Sunday, Feb. 28. As for the big winners of the night, Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm secured the top film prizes of the night and were named Best Motion Picture for the Drama and Musical/Comedy categories, respectively. Meanwhile, Schitt's Creek, The Crown and The Queen's Gambit took home the major TV trophies, winning for Best Television Series Musical/Comedy, Drama and Limited Series or TV Movie, respectively.

Granted, the event was definitely different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the celebrity presenters still walked the stage and red carpet, the nominees attended the ceremony virtually. Nevertheless, this year's show was certainly one to remember. From the fabulous fashion and viral memes to the touching tributes and moving acceptance speeches, there were several unforgettable moments.

