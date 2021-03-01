Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals How Her Queen’s Gambit Character Inspired Her Golden Globes Look

Watch : 2021 Golden Globes Must-See Moments

Anya Taylor-Joy's looks for the 2021 Golden Globes were simply inspired.

Following her exciting win during the virtual ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 28—where she won her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Miniseries or TV Movie for her role in The Queen's Gambit—the 24-year-old shared with the press what her fashion inspirations were for the night.

"I work with somebody who's very dear to my heart and is a true artist," she explained of her green Dior Haute Coutre dress, which she paired with over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co diamonds. The star noted the color being significant to both her Queen's Gambit and Emma characters.

"When we came up with the idea at first started off with I wanted to wear green because green was very important to Beth and Emma and to me, so we started off with green," Taylor-Joy recalled, "but when you work with someone talented and visionaries more it's pretty easy. I just kind of say yes and throw myself into it. And we changed. I'm wearing two dresses. It's wild."