2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Re-watch the show on CTV
Golden GlobesMeghan & HarryBlack History MonthKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Best Sneak Peeks Inside Stars' Homes and Viewing Parties From the Golden Globes

While virtually celebrating the 2021 Golden Globes on Feb. 28, many actors shared a rare glimpse inside their homes. Scroll on for a sneak peek from the star-studded viewing parties!

By Jess Cohen Mar 01, 2021 12:09 PMTags
AwardsReal EstateGolden GlobesCelebrities
Watch: Kate Hudson Recalls Her First Golden Globes Win in 2000

Oh, what a night!

The 2021 Golden Globes officially kicked off award season on Feb. 28 and what an event it was. Mark Ruffalo, Daniel Kaluuya, Chloé Zhao and Anya Taylor-Joy were among the stars who were recognized with awards during the virtual ceremony, which was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many stars were not in attendance at the award show. However, they did participate in the ceremony virtually. In fact, Ruffalo, Kate Hudson and Jodie Foster were among the stars to watch the ceremony alongside their loved ones. And Jason Bateman stopped by his pal Jennifer Aniston's house for the award show, where he Zoomed in to the ceremony—talk about a fun viewing party!

Plus, Nicole Kidman had her family by her side as she celebrated her Undoing nomination at home alongside husband Keith Urban and daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 12, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 10.

photos
2021 Golden Globes Jaw-Droppers

Take a look below to get a sneak peek at all of the star-studded Golden Globes viewing parties!

NBC
Jason Bateman

The Ozark star was accompanied by his daughters Francesca, 14, and Maple, 9, during the virtual show. Fun fact: Bateman was actually Zooming in from pal Jennifer Aniston's house!

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kate Hudson

The actress, who was nominated for her work in Music, was surrounded by loved ones—including mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell—during the virtual ceremony.

NBC
Aaron Sorkin

The screenwriter's viewing party including another celeb guest—Olivia Munn!

Christopher Polk/NBC
Bill Murray

The actor—who showed off his gorgeous backyard—and his martini had social media buzzing during the ceremony.

NBC
Sacha Baron Cohen

The Borat star, who took home multiple awards during the Golden Globes, had his leading lady by his side: Isla Fisher!

NBC
Cynthia Nixon

The Sex and the City star's Golden Globes viewing party included Manhattan district attorney candidate Tahanie Aboushi and her 10-year-old son Max—as well as a Bernie Sanders meme.

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant star gave fans a sneak peek at her home while posing for photos in her gorgeous Golden Globes dress.

E!
Leslie Odom Jr.

During an interview with E! News, the Hamilton and One Night in Miami star told Giuliana Rancic he was Zooming in from his house in Los Angeles.

NBC
Jodie Foster

While accepting her Best Supporting Actress award—in her pajamas!—the star had wife Alexandra Hedison and their dog Ziggy by her side. Plus, did you see her shout-out to Aaron Rodgers?

NBC
Nicole Kidman

The Undoing star's viewing party included her husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 12, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 10.

NBC
Mark Ruffalo

After winning the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, the I Know This Much Is True star's kids sweetly crashed his acceptance speech to congratulate their dad.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Golden Globe Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Tiger Woods Breaks His Silence After Car Crash

3

Catherine O'Hara Just Accepted Her Golden Globe With Holding a Martini

4

Rosamund Pike Throws Shade at Rudy Giuliani During 2021 Golden Globes

5

Jamie Lee Curtis Weighs In on Her Stunning Golden Globes Look

Latest News

Angela Bassett and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Golden Globes

Why Women Everywhere Love Khloe Kardashian's Good American Clothing

Update!

Prince Philip Transfers Hospitals Amid Treatment for Infection

Golden Globes Candid Moments: Technical Difficulties & Kid Crashers

Queen's Gambit Inspired Anya Taylor-Joy's Golden Globes Look

Every Celeb Home and Viewing Party Featured During the Golden Globes

Update!

Golden Globe Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List