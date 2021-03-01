2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Re-watch the show on CTV
Isla Fisher's Reactions to Sacha Baron Cohen's Big Wins Deserve Their Own Awards

Sacha Baron Cohen won twice at the 2021 Golden Globes, and wife Isla Fisher did not hide her joy while seated next to him during the acceptance speeches.

Sacha Baron Cohen was among the key winners at the 2021 Golden Globes, and wife Isla Fisher could not have been more delighted. 

The married couple of 11 years appeared on-screen together during the ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 28, with the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star accepting the trophies for Best Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Isla, 45, was seen cracking up and displaying her huge smile throughout both of her husband's acceptance speeches. Naturally, Sacha included a sweet shout-out to his wife.

"Most of all, thank you to my incredibly patient wife, Isla, who has put up with all my madness," he said.

Indeed, both of Sacha's presentations were filled with his signature quips, including name-dropping Rudy Giuliani, who makes a cameo in the film in a controversial scene that involves the politician briefly putting his hand down his pants. Rudy has decried the scene as a "complete fabrication." 

Isla has been supportive of Sacha since the comedy's October release. In December, she told Jimmy Kimmel that she gets very invested in her husband's projects, and that there was an omitted scene in the Borat sequel she loved so much that she even threatened not to speak to Sacha if it didn't make it back into the film. Alas, it stayed on the cutting room floor, but thankfully, Isla understood.

Keep scrolling to see Isla's sweetest reactions to Sacha winning. 

The Initial Shock

"Donald Trump is contesting the result," the actor joked during one of his speeches. "He's claiming that a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA."

The Thrill of Victory

Isla reached over to celebrate Sacha, a two-time winner this year.

Pucker Up

The proud Confessions of a Shopaholic star planted one on the actor just before he started his speech.

Never One to Shy Away From Awkwardness

"Thank you to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press," Sacha quipped, referring to the controversy over the Golden Globes' voting body. Click here to see how an HFPA member addressed the situation during the telecast.

An Adoring Glance

Isla clearly could not hide her admiration throughout Sacha's award-winning night.

Throwing Back Her Head in Laughter

"I've got to say, this movie couldn't have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius," Sacha joked. "I'm talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani."

