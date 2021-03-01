2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo Brought Our New Faves Barb and Star to the Golden Globes

If you're still unfamiliar with Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo's delightful new midwestern duo, it's time for you to rent Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

By Lauren Piester Mar 01, 2021 4:20 AMTags
Golden GlobesKristen WiigEntertainmentNBCU
If you haven't yet had the pleasure of renting the movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, consider this your sign to do so. 

Kristen Wiig and writing partner Annie Mumolo just put on their finest sparkly culottes and took ultimate midwestern BFFS Barb and Star to the stage at the 2021 Golden Globes, and if you didn't know what was going on, you should find out what was going on. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is a boost of serotonin you could absolutely use right now, and you know it. 

During their bit on the Golden Globes stage, Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig) waxed poetic about the joys of high-end Los Angeles shopping, like the Hollywood T-Shirt Store and Hollywood Souvenir and T-Shirts. Star got an oversized one dollar bill with Darth Vader as the President, and Barb got a glass collectible of the Tasmanian Devil, who is just trouble! 

The ladies were on hand this evening to present the Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), but in the movie they lose their jobs and decide to spice of their lives with a trip to Vista Del Mar, Florida. There, they experience the joys of resort pools, banana boats, Tommy Bahama, a lounge singer who loves boobies, the occasional brush with death, and the best, sexiest role of Jamie Dornan's entire career. 

We're not kidding. Dornan, on a quest to be in an Official Couple, wears Hawaiian shirts, sings to pigeons, kicks up sand with his toes and goes up a palm tree like a cat up a palm tree who's decided to go up a palm tree. There's also a threesome! 

Rich Polk/NBC

If you're not in the mood for absolutely delightful nonsense, it may not be the film for you, but if the sentence above (or any of the sentences above) intrigued you, you are in for a treat. We simply ask that you do not look up anything else about the movie than what we have already told you here. There are surprises around every corner! 

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Golden Globe Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes for Past "S--tty" Tweets

3

The Queen's Gambit Earns Anya Taylor-Joy Her First Golden Globe

4

Catherine O'Hara Just Accepted Her Golden Globe With Holding a Martini

5

Emma Corrin Dedicates Golden Globes Win to Princess Diana With Tribute

