Andra Day Has the Most Heartfelt Reaction to Winning Best Actress at the 2021 Golden Globes

And the winner is...

It's safe to say the 2021 Golden Globes kicked off with a bang, especially since Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been dominating the stage with their comedic flair. And of course, the fierce and fabulous fashion has been one for the books.

But even though this year's star-studded ceremony looks different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's been nothing short of spectacular. Case in point? There's one award-winning moment that's stealing the show: Andra Day's major Golden Globes win.

After earning Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday (her feature film debut, may we add), the star gave an incredibly moving acceptance speech.

"Sorry, y'all, so, okay...Can you just give me the paper, please," the actress and singer began after learning of her win. "I don't want to forget anyone. I would just want to say thank you so much to God, Christ, my faithful and true with no shame. Thank you so much for bringing me through and getting me through."