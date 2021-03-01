Chadwick Boseman's Wife Tearfully Accepts Golden Globe Award With Powerful Tribute

Taylor Simone Ledward has made her late husband proud.

During the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28, Chadwick Boseman received the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama thanks to his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. His wife had the honors of accepting the award on his behalf.

"He would thank God," Taylor began while holding back tears. "He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice. He would thank his incredible team. He would thank his team on set. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history."

Taylor also believed that her husband would thank many talented actors including Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

"I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love," she continued. "So thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that and hun, you keep em coming. Thank you."