2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Watch the livestream on CTV
Golden GlobesMeghan & HarryBlack History MonthKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Crown Takes the Throne at the 2021 Golden Globes

What didn't The Crown win at the 2021 Golden Globes?

By Billy Nilles Mar 01, 2021 3:23 AMTags
TVAwardsGolden GlobesCelebritiesEntertainmentThe CrownNBCU
Watch: Josh O'Connor Actually Didn't Want to Audition for "The Crown"

A royal affair, indeed.

At the 2021 Golden Globes on Feb. 28, (nearly) everything came up The Crown. After the Netflix drama's erstwhile Prince Charles and Princess Diana—Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin—pulled off some pretty neat upsets in their categories of Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama TV Series, the show earned some more hardware when its fourth season was named this year's Best Drama Series.

Coming out on top over fellow nominees Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Ratched, the show's win marks its second in the all-important category—and its first since its debut season in 2016.

Accepting the award virtually, as all winners did during the pandemic-era telecast, creator and principal writer Peter Morgan began by thanking the bigwigs at the streaming service before admitting, "I'm sorry that I'm sitting here in my tragic little office not surrounded by the people that make the show so special."

photos
See the Winners of the 2021 Golden Globes

After thanking his cast, including Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter and Gillian Anderson, Morgan added, "I miss not being with my fellow nominees in that wonderful room, in that crazy room at the Beverly Hilton tonight. I'm glad I'm not having to face the room making this speech. But it always is the most fun award show." 

Netflix; HBO; Disney+

As of press time, The Crown had swept all categories it was nominated in, with no one from the show up for Best Supporting Actor. Bonham Carter and Anderson were both nominated for Best Supporting Actress, with Anderson taking that particular honor for her work as Margaret Thatcher.

Talk about a coronation!

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Golden Globe Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes for Past "S--tty" Tweets

3

Jodie Foster Thanks Aaron Rodgers for Her Golden Globe Win

4

Kaley Cuoco Has the Ultimate Party To Celebrate Losing a Golden Globe

5

Catherine O'Hara Just Accepted Her Golden Globe With Holding a Martini

Latest News

The Sweet Story Behind Jason Sudeikis' Hoodie at the Golden Globes

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon Turn the Golden Globes Into Date Night

Jodie Foster Thanks Aaron Rodgers for Her Golden Globe Win

Kaley Cuoco Has the Ultimate Party To Celebrate Losing a Golden Globe

Why The Queen's Gambit Cast Seems So Familiar

The Crown Takes the Throne at the 2021 Golden Globes

The Best Reactions to Jared Leto's Larger-Than-Life Flower Broach