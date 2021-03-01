2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Sarah Paulson's Prada Cast Wins the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Accessory

"When you're Lady Paulson, you get a custom Prada cast to go with your custom Prada dress," Golden Globe nominee Sarah Paulson's stylist raved. Keep scrolling to check out the bold fashion statement.

To quote the one and only Tim Gunn: Make it work! 

Sarah Paulson did exactly that after an injury sidelined her 2021 Golden Globes style statement on Sunday, Feb. 28. Instead of letting a drab cast rain on her parade, the A-lister enlisted the help of celebrity stylist Karla Welch to incorporate it into her ensemble. The results? Function and fashion. 

"When you're Lady Paulson, you get a custom Prada cast to go with your custom Prada dress," Karla aptly shared on Instagram. 

The Golden Globe nominee's satin, off-the-shoulder gown is perfectly sophisticated, but the lilac cast provided a fun pop of color. Not to mention Sarah's matching purple eyeshadow. Like we always say, Best Dressed contenders like Sarah always pay attention to the details!

It's not yet known what exactly caused the actress' injury, but just hours before the Globes kicked off she shared a photo icing her arm and wrote "So this happened."

Regardless, the hiccup sure didn't prevent her from having a ball at tonight's ceremony. Heading into the Golden Globes, Sarah was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her performance in Netflix's Ratched.

That award went to The Crown's Emma Corrin, whose acceptance speech paid special tribute to the late Princess Diana. 

Hey, at least Sarah can rest assured her Prada cast won the award for Best Accessory. 

E! News is bringing you nonstop coverage of the Golden Globes. The complete list of winners is just one click away, and don't miss out on our jam-packed gallery of every celeb in attendance.

See Every Portrait From the 2021 Golden Globes