2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Watch the livestream on CTV
Golden GlobesMeghan & HarryBlack History MonthKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

You'll Be Shocked To Know How Long Laura Dern Really Stayed At The Golden Globes

Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern made a super speedy appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28, before heading home. In a video below, she explained why she left so soon.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 01, 2021 3:01 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsGolden GlobesLaura DernCelebritiesNBCU

Well, that was quick! We all know red carpet events are looking a little different nowadays, but Laura Dern just revealed the biggest secret of all.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, the Marriage Story actress got all dressed up in a chic Givenchy suit for the 2021 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton hotel. But apparently she was only at the award show for a brief seven minutes (!!) before heading home. 

No, Dern didn't make a French exit, but she explained the reason why she ducked out right after presenting Daniel Kaluuya with the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Judas and the Black Messiah.

"So, I just went to the Golden Globe Awards. I was here all of seven minutes, I think," she shared in a video posted to Twitter.

"I'm honored to be here. I'm grateful everyone's figured out a safe way to honor such amazing art this year," she added, suggesting that she was only there for a few minutes to present and then returned home to social distance.

photos
See the Winners of the 2021 Golden Globes

In the video, Dern still had on her Givenchy suit, designed by Matthew Williams, and also held a clear paddle in front of her face for protection (and as a very edgy accessory).

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes Past "S--tty" Tweets

2

Catherine O'Hara Just Accepted Her Golden Globe With Holding a Martini

3

Yes, Bernie Sanders Was Behind Cynthia Nixon at the 2021 Golden Globes

She continued, "Congratulations to Daniel Kaluuya and all of the amazing nominees. Such beautiful, incredible performances." The actress ended by saying, "Sending so much love and safety and wellbeing to everybody."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Over on Instagram, the Oscar winner captioned a full body shot of her tux by writing, "Super quick trip to the Golden Globes! Thank you to my dear friend Matthew for dressing me in such gorgeous elegance."

The 2021 Golden Globes are hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from both Los Angeles and New York.

Also on hand to announce the winners are Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones, among other presenters.

See all the winners here.

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes Past "S--tty" Tweets

2

Catherine O'Hara Just Accepted Her Golden Globe With Holding a Martini

3

Yes, Bernie Sanders Was Behind Cynthia Nixon at the 2021 Golden Globes

4
Exclusive

Gillian Anderson's BTS Secrets From The Crown Deserve an Award

5

The Most Disturbing Revelations in Allen v Farrow

Latest News

The Crown Takes the Throne at the 2021 Golden Globes

The Best Reactions to Jared Leto's Larger-Than-Life Flower Broach

Tiffany Haddish Debuts a Hair Transformation at the 2021 Golden Globes

Sarah Paulson's Prada Cast Wins the Golden Globe for Best Accessory

Ben Stiller Debuts a New Hair Color at the 2021 Golden Globes

Rosamund Pike Throws Shade at Rudy Giuliani During 2021 Golden Globes

Josh O'Connor Tears Up After Winning First Golden Globe