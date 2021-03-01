2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Bill Murray Is the Epitome of Bill Murray at the 2021 Golden Globes

Bill Murray was the toast of social media for his relaxed look at the 2021 Golden Globes to honor his nominated performance from On the Rocks.

At the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony, Bill Murray did what he does best: being Bill Murray. 

During the telecast on Sunday, Feb. 28, the actor appeared briefly on-screen as Laura Dern presented the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. The 70-year-old comedy icon was nominated for his role as Felix Keane in On the Rocks but lost the prize to Daniel Kaluuya from Judas and the Black Messiah

However, according to social media, Bill may have been the true winner. The Groundhog Dog star was decked out in a colorful Hawaiian shirt and appeared to be sporting a tan while enjoying a martini. 

"Highlight so far is Bill Murray *cheers-ing* Daniel Kaluuya's win with his martini glass," one fan posted. "Hell yes."

Another individual tweeted, "tropical bill murray is exactly what I needed right now." 

A different user posted a screenshot of The Undoing's Donald Sutherland looking a bit dour while wearing a dapper tux. "Donald Sutherland looks like he just saw Bill Murray and realized he could just be wearing sweats and a hoodie," the user quipped

The vibes seemed to summed up by a fan's tweet that read, "I don't know where Bill Murray is watching the #GoldenGlobes but I wish I was there with him."

Christopher Polk/NBC

Also nominated in the category were Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Jared Leto (The Little Things) and Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami).

