Norman Lear's Sweet Nod to Carol Burnett at the 2021 Golden Globes Will Make You Smile

Two TV legends.

Norman Lear received the Carol Burnett Television Achievement Award during tonight's 2021 Golden Globes and the 98-year-old writer and producer couldn't help but gush over Carol Burnett herself for inspiring him throughout his iconic career. He even gave her a cheeky tribute that's sure to make you smile.

"Thank you for that wonderful night. It knocks me out to be introduced by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey and to accept an award, this award, in the name of Carol Burnett, I could not feel nor blessed," the creator of iconic TV series like All in the Family, Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons and One Day at a Time said during his virtual acceptance speech. "I am convinced that laughter adds time to life and nobody has made me laugh harder and nobody I owe more time to than Carol Burnett and the brilliant team that helped her realize her comedic genius."