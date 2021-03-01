Of Course Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara Celebrated Her First Golden Globe Win With a Martini

Watch : Golden Globes 2021: By the Numbers

Moira Rose would be so proud!

Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical at the 2021 Golden Globes. And, believe it or not, it was her first-ever win at the Globes for her iconic turn as the Rose family matriarch on the beloved Pop TV series.

And, of course, she delivered her acceptance speech with a martini in hand.

"Thank you, thank you!" O'Hara gushed while virtually accepting her awards, before going on to say she was "happily and seriously indebted" to her onscreen husband and son, Eugene and Daniel Levy, who created Schitt's Creek.

"From day one, they treated me like something like this might happen!" she said. "They created an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear a hundred wigs and speak like an alien. From the first read-through where no one had to fake a laugh to the final day on set where everyone, except me, had to hold back their tears. It's an experience that I will forever hold dear to my heart and I am proud to be part of their family."