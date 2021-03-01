Amanda Seyfried Gets to Enjoy the Golden Globes Holding the Hand of Her Tuxedo-Wearing 5-Month-Old Son

Marcus Mam

The coral-clad actress has been earning raves for her performance as Davies, the silent-film actress who, despite also being a writer, producer and philanthropist, remains best known for being the companion of publishing titan William Randolph Hearst for the final 34 years of his life. Mank tells the story behind the writing of the Hearst-inspired Citizen Kane and how scribe Herman Mankiewicz reconciled his admiration and respect for his good friend Davies with the fact that moviegoers would assume Charles Foster Kane's failed opera singer second wife would be based on Hearst's real-life girlfriend.

Embracing the task of portraying a historical figure, Seyfried explained, "The most important aspect was to tell her story the way I think she'd want it to be told, but also the fact that I really feel I got to know the real Marion Davies, the real woman that we don't really know. Restoring her legacy was really important. The responsibility was intense and…I had an incredible experience."

And a tiring one, having been simultaneously shooting another film in New York, which required a lot of crack-of-dawn flights between the East Coast and L.A., where Mank was filming.

"But it was worth it," Seyfried said. "It was worth it, I love what I do."