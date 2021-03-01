Watch Julia Garner & Giuliana Rancic Fangirl Over Each Other While Chatting Ozark Secrets

Watch : Julia Garner Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Her Character Ruth

Julia and Giuliana!

There was some major love shared between Julia Garner and Giuliana Rancic during E!'s red carpet interview at the 2021 Golden Globes today, Feb. 28, and we can't get over the cuteness.

"Julia, you are so talented," Rancic gushed before probing Garner about her Golden Globe-nominated performance in Ozark. "We love you as Ruth. What do you love most about playing her?"

"The thing that I love about Ruth is how, and this might sound weird, how hopeful she is in a way," Garner revealed exclusively to E!. "You know, she's that type of person that it might not seem like she doesn't care but really deep down she really cares the most. She gets up in the morning, she goes to work and she just keeps going because she has this hopefulness about her that just makes her really endearing. But at the same time I also love how impulsive she is. But I also hate how impulsive she is. So the thing that I love is also the thing that I hate."