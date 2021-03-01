Tiger Woods Breaks His Silence 5 Days After Car Crash

Tiger Woods has spoken out following the Feb. 23 car crash that left him with serious injuries.
In his first public statement since the accident, the professional golfer thanked his fans for their support as he begins on the road to recovery.
"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," Tiger tweeted. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."
At the WGC-Workday Championship on Sunday, Feb. 28, several golfers, including Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, played in red shirts and black pants, an homage to Tiger's signature uniform on the green.
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday Feb, 23 in Rancho Palos Verdes, a city located in southwest Los Angeles. Tiger, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, is said to have been driving at a "relatively greater speed than normal" down a hill when he hit the center median, crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and landed in nearby brush. The 2021 Genesis Tiger he was driving sustained "several rollovers," police said.
When first responders arrived on scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters during a news conference that Tiger was conscious and able to communicate. He was extricated from the wreck and transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
While the crash remains under investigation, authorities said they do not believe alcohol-induced impairment was a factor. No criminal charges are expected.
Tiger has undergone multiple procedures to treat injuries to his lower right leg and ankle.
"The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits," the athlete's team shared in a statement on Feb. 26.
The Florida resident was in Southern California to shoot a project with Golf Digest and GOLFTV after hosting the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational last weekend. One day before the crash, Woods was pictured giving golf lessons to Dwyane Wade, Jada Pinkett Smith and David Spade as part of the project.
In January, Tiger, 45, pressed pause on the 2021 golf season to focus on healing after undergoing a fifth back surgery. Just two days before the crash, he said an upcoming MRI would determine whether or not competing at the 2021 Masters Tournament would be possible.
