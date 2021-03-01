Emerald Fennell Explains Why She's "Sort of Frightening" as a Director at the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Emerald Fennell's Secret to Directing Was to Be "Strict But Sweet"

For Emerald Fennell, the first time was the charm.

Tonight's Golden Globes triple threat, a nominee for Best Picture as a producer, Best Director and Best Screenplay for her debut feature, Promising Young Woman (for which star Carey Mulligan is also nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama), learned more than she realized spending so much time in front of the camera before she set out to make her own movie.

The 35-year-old racked up acting credits including Albert Nobbs, Anna Karenina, Call the Midwife and, most recently, The Crown (a six-time nominee, so basically everything's coming up Emerald) playing Camilla Parker-Bowles, and she told E! Live From the Red Carpet host Karamo that, yes, being an actress did help her prepare for directing other actors.

"I think it's just empathy, really. I know what it feels like to have to pull something out of the bag with the picture, and all of that stuff, and I think I've got a lot of empathy for it," Fennell explained from her award night perch at Claridge's in London. "It's just so plush," she observed happily, marveling over her "unbelievably swanky" surroundings.