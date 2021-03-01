Kaley Cuoco Is Living Her Best Life Getting Ready for the 2021 Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco is making the most of her moment.
The 2021 Golden Globes may look a little different than usual, what with its socially distant red carpet, virtual interviews, and hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler operating out of opposite coasts, but the Flight Attendant star and executive producer is reveling in all the fun as best she can. Heading into the telecast on Feb. 28—where she's a first-time nominee in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series category, as well as a Best Musical or Comedy TV Series nominee thanks to her EP credit—Kaley and her glam squad gave fans a glimpse of the look they've been putting together for the event.
And from the looks of it, she and her team were having one hell of a good time as they got her into her gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown and Harry Winston jewels!
Earlier in the day, Kaley also let fans in on the sweet surprise her husband Karl Cook had for her the night before. "So most of you know that Karl has been away at WEF [Winter Equestrian Festival], a big equestrian event circuit, for many, many, many, many weeks, and was not going to be able to come to for the Globes tomorrow," she said in her Instagram Stories. "But we had talked about it, and it was okay, because it's virtual and I didn't want to make him come back for that. Well, I just answered the door and...he showed up."
Getting emotional as she hugged her hubby, she told him, "I can't believe you got me so good. I can't believe you did that!"
Check out Kaley's BTS shots from her Golden Globes prep below!