Palm Springs Star Andy Samberg Details His Quarantine Time Loop at the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Andy Samberg Remembers Last Good Night Before Quarantine

Palm Springs isn't the only time loop we all experienced this year.

Even star and producer Andy Samberg has been living real life on repeat since the pandemic began, Golden Globe nomination aside. Samberg is nominated twice tonight, for acting and for producing, and ahead of the show, he told E!'s Karamo what a typical quarantine day is like for him and his wife, musician Joanna Newsom.

"My wife and I take turns who gets up first, and kind of basic parent stuff," he said on the virtual red carpet. "We have a three-year-old, so you make breakfast. We have a small play group that we have going with a few other families, so we make sure to get her to that in time. I do Zoom meetings. I'm trying to develop—everyone in Hollywood's developing right now; there's like 700 things being developed—and then I put exercise on my calendar and blow through it and don't do it and feel awful about myself, and then the kid comes home, and that's it. You make dinner, bath time, and collapse."

So basically, Andy Samberg is just a really relatable dad.