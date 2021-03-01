Watch Explosive Sneak Peek of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey Tell-All

"Were you silent, or were you silenced?"
Oprah Winfrey posed that exact question to Meghan Markle in the bombshell first look at her upcoming interview alongside Prince Harry, the couple's first major interview since stepping down as senior members of the British royal family in 2019.
Oprah, who has forged a close relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they moved to California, promised viewers there's "no subject that's off limits," even going as far to speculate that Meghan's experience was "almost unsurvivable."
"You've said some pretty shocking things here," Oprah told the couple.
Despite the turmoil they endured, it's clear Prince Harry and Meghan have no regrets about leaving the U.K. for a fresh start.
"I am just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side," Harry explained. "Because, I can't imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."
Prince Harry's greatest fear about enduring continued mistreatment by the British press?
"History repeating itself," he confessed, a clear reference to Princess Diana's death.
An insider close to Meghan and Harry recently told E! News that this tell-all interview will "shine a light" on their ongoing estrangement from the British monarchy.
The source explained, "They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them."
Prince Harry said as much during a surprise appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show last Thursday.
"It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw," he recalled. "We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do, is like, I need to get my family out of here."
On Feb. 14, Meghan and Harry announced they are expecting another baby.
Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs Sunday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST. Watch the previews above.