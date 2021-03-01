WATCH LIVE NOW

Join Us Behind the Scenes at the 2021 Golden Globes
Golden GlobesMeghan & HarryBlack History MonthKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Behind the Scenes at the 2021 Golden Globes: See the Stars Get Ready

Stars like Amanda Seyfried, Kaley Cuoco, Shira Haas and more gave E! an exclusive inside look as they got ready for the 2021 Golden Globes.

By Tierney Bricker Mar 01, 2021 12:29 AMTags
AwardsGolden GlobesExclusivesNBCU Checkout
Watch: Golden Globes 2021 Fashion Forecast: Regina King & More

Ready for the ultimate behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the 2021 Golden Globes

Let's be honest, we all know the best part of any event is getting ready. And lucky for us, the stars gave E! exclusive access to their time prepping for the big night.

Nominees like Unorthodox's Shira Haas and Mank's Amanda Seyfried shared candid pics and gorgeous first looks at their stunning dresses. And Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Jane Levy offered a detailed shot of the back of her gown, which may or may not have come with a fashion emergency kit

And Kaley Cuoco, nominated for HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, was truly living her best life leading up to the ceremony, rocking an L.E.D. mask and even enjoying some cake before getting into her gorgeous Oscar de la Renta frock because, well, why not?! 

photos
Golden Globes 2021: See Every Star

Check out our exclusive pics of the stars getting ready for the big night...

Amanda Seyfried

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie (Drama), the Mank star showed off her custom 

Jane Levy

The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist nominee showed off her anything-but-ordinary back of her gown. 

Levy's stylist Tara Swennen sent her four dresses to try on for the Globes, along with a styling kit for Levy's boyfriend, Thomas McDonell, to use for any style emergencies. The kit included mole skins, wet wipes, safety pins, fashion tape and more.

Levy ended up in a midnight blue Oscar De la Renta gown, and no fashion emergencies have been reported just yet. Phew.

Shira Haas

Unorthodox's breakout star went with Chanel for the big night.

Shira Haas

The nominee "practiced sitting for Zoom" in her gown, according to E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi. "Because no one is walking!" 

Julia Garner
Julia Garner

The Ozark star was serving old Hollywood glamour.

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant star received the ultimate surprise from her husband Karl Cook as he returned home to be there to support her on the big night. 

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

Now this is the main attraction.

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

Masking up. 

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

The nominee for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy is having her cake and eating it, too.

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

She's ready!

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes Past "S--tty" Tweets

2

Watch Sneak Peek of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Tell-All With Oprah

3

How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes on TV and Online

4

Justin Duggar Weds Claire Spivey 5 Months After Announcing Courtship

5

Kaley Cuoco Is Having a Blast Getting Ready for the Golden Globes

Latest News

Exclusive

Emerald Fennell Explains Why She Brings "Empathy" as a Director

January Jones Rewears Her Iconic Red Dress from the 2011 Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco Is Having a Blast Getting Ready for the Golden Globes

Exclusive

Andy Samberg Shares His Daily Life in Quarantine at the Globes

Watch Sneak Peek of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Tell-All With Oprah

Exclusive

Christopher Meloni Recalls Working With "Special" Chadwick Boseman

Exclusive

Go Behind the Scenes as the Stars Get Ready for the 2021 Golden Globes