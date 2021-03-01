WATCH LIVE NOW

Join Us Behind the Scenes at the 2021 Golden Globes
Angela Bassett Brings the Glamour in a Royal Purple Gown at the 2021 Golden Globe

Angela Bassett stuns on the red carpet at the 2021 Golden Globes in a royal purple gown from Dolce & Gabbana. See the dramatic look here!

By Cydney Contreras Mar 01, 2021 12:24 AMTags
Watch: Angela Bassett Remembers Chadwick Boseman at 2021 Golden Globes

If Angela Bassett's appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes proves anything, it's that there's no such thing as being overdressed.

This award show is quite different from year's past, with some celebrities, like Jared Leto, wearing sweaters and others sporting custom designer gowns. Bassett finds herself in the latter category, wearing a bold purple gown from Dolce & Gabbana. 

Her glam squad teased the red carpet moment on Instagram, with her hairdresser and makeup artist sharing photos of Bassett to their respective social media accounts. They styled the actress' hair in a long and glamorous braid, while her makeup was simple yet gorgeous.

As for accessories, she is wearing a Dina Kemp ring and Graziela earrings.

Angela, who previously won a Golden Globe in 1994 for her portrayal of Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do With It, will present one of the lucky nominees with their trophy. 

Golden Globes 2021: See Nominees at Their First Show

She is joined by over a dozen other stars who were previously nominated or won at the annual ceremony, including AwkwafinaCatherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image

Moreover, Bassett is one of the actors from Disney Pixar's Soul, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture—Animated and Best Original Score.

She told E! News' Giuliana Rancic about participating in the creation of the animated movie, saying that it was "different" but fun to try something new. 

Additionally, she discussed the loss of Black Panter co-star Chadwick Boseman, who she described as "an incredible human being."

"His spirit still lives on. His work still remains with us," she reflected. "And he was an incredible individual, man, professional, artist—all of it."

Boseman is nominated for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. To see who wins at tonight's show, check back here to see our complete list of winners as it's updated in real time.

Exclusive

Exclusive

Exclusive

Exclusive

