Nina Parker Details Designing Her Own Stunning 2021 Golden Globes Dress

Nina Parker is a vision at the 2021 Golden Globes and it's all because of her spot-on style sense!

The E! host is revealing exclusive details about designing her own custom red carpet look for today's Globes red carpet. The Nightly Pop co-host has been vocal in the past about having trouble finding perfect gowns for her body type, so she's taken things into her own hands and the results are absolutely stunning.

Nina wowed during Sunday's Live From E! coverage in a black dress featuring sheer sleeves and dazzling bejeweled fringe cascading down her skirt. Nina completed her look with a breathtaking diamond necklace.

Read on for our exclusive Q&A with Nina to get all the behind-the-scenes scoop on the inspiration for her Globes dress, how involved she was in designing it and why she plans on creating her own red carpet looks for award season from now on.

E! NEWS: Tell us about the designing process behind your Golden Globes dress and how involved you were.

NP: I was heavily involved. I had an initial idea of what I wanted and then I worked with my stylist and my dress designer to come up with all of the intricate details of the dress, and the material we wanted. I wanted a true classic Hollywood look with a modern twist.