Gillian Anderson's Behind the Scenes Secrets of The Crown Deserve a Golden Globe

Watch : Gillian Anderson Says Margaret Thatcher Was the "Most Challenging" Role

During the 2021 Golden Globes, Gillian Anderson celebrated her nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie thanks to her role in The Crown.

But before the award show began, the actress appeared on Live From the Red Carpet and shared insight into what was so challenging about playing her character Margaret Thatcher.

"I think in part doing all the bits at the same time," she exclusively told E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "You work for a long time on a voice, for instance, and she had a very, very specific voice. Then you piece that together with movement and mannerisms and walk and then it's putting those together at the same time with the words in front of the camera."

Ultimately, the hard work paid off with The Crown earning the title of most nominated series this year. It's a special honor for a cast that grew incredibly close on and off set.