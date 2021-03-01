2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Angela Bassett, Elle Fanning and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Golden Globes

The 2021 Golden Globes have officially kicked off and you'll want to get lost in the razzle-dazzle. See which celebrities dressed to impress at the star-studded affair.

Get ready to feel golden!

Why, you ask? The 2021 Golden Globes are officially in full swing.

While the star-studded ceremony might look a bit different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it's losing its wow factor. For one, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will once again take center stage to host the fanciful affair.

But before the dynamic duo makes us cry from laughter, you'll want to swoon over the fabulous and fierce fashion stealing the awards show. We're talking dramatic designs, wildly colorful patterns and daring silhouettes.

Case in point? Amanda Seyfried dressed to impress wearing a bright and bold design by Oscar de la Renta. From her floral-adorned sleeves to the delightful coral color of her gown, she kicked off the event with a rosy start.

Angela Bassett also opted for something that was both glam and gutsy. Her majestic purple dress featured an explosion of feathers, as well as a daring thigh slit and curve-hugging bodice.

photos
Behind the Scenes at the 2021 Golden Globes: See the Stars Get Ready

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. See all of the showstopping fashion at the 2021 Golden Globes in our gallery below!

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson

Hands down, the star steals the show with her blinding blue design by Georges Hobeika. From the mesmerizing color to the beaded fringe, this look has it all!

Marcus Mam
Amanda Seyfried

In full bloom! The actress brings the drama with her bright and bold dress by Oscar de la Renta. From her rose-adorned sleeves to the vibrant coral color, this look is one for the books.

Gareth Gatrell
Elle Fanning

The actress brings a fashion fantasy to the 2021 Golden Globes with her alluring Gucci gown.

Jennifer Austin
Angela Bassett

The actress stuns in a majestic purple dress that features an explosion of feathers, a daring thigh slit and curve-hugging bodice.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sofia Carson

The Feel the Beat star makes a grand entrance at the awards show with a delightfully colorful Giambattista Valli design.

E!
Regina King

The actress and director shines bright (literally) in a silver-studded Louis Vuitton dress.

Lewis Mirrett
Dan Levy

Color us happy! The Schitt's Creek actor makes a major splash at the star-studded ceremony with his Valentino design.

Andreas Ortner
Gillian Anderson

Fit for a queen! The Crown actress stuns in a Christian Dior dress that is both ethereal and whimsical.

Instagram
Eiza González

The actress proves less is more with her regal yet eye-catching Versace dress. The graphic line details are a chef's kiss.

E!
Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson oozes with glamour wearing a diamond-adorned gown by Louis Vuitton.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jane Fonda

A vision in white! The legendary actress is all kinds of fashion goals with her angelic powersuit.

Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike

Lady in red! The actress steals the show with her voluminous and over-the-top gown, which she delightfully pairs with black combat boots.

Naj Jamai
Tahar Rahim

We stan! The actor makes everyone swoon with his navy blue suit.

Myriam Santos
Andra Day

The actress and singer brings the glitz and glamour to the 2021 Golden Globes with her chic Chanel dress.

Instagram
Karamo

The Queer Eye star makes the red carpet his runway with his dapper suit. He's wearing a Shawn Christopher tux and Montblanc cufflinks.

Laverne Cox/Instagram
Laverne Cox

The actress brings the heat to the awards show with a Thai Nguyen Atelier creation.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

Bringing a pop of color! The actress looks stunning wearing an electrifying gown by Valentino.

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Satchel Lee

The 2021 Golden Globe ambassador dazzles on the red carpet with a custom Gucci gown. The jewel embellishments and risqué cut-outs make it oh-so-memborable!

Phoebe Joaquin
Leslie Odom Jr.

The Hamilton actor skips the boring tuxedo and opts for something more eye-catching.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis

The legendary star brings the sunshine to the red carpet with her bright yellow silk gown.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Margot Robbie

When in doubt, wear Chanel! The Bombshell star is a total knock-out at the fanciful affair with her black-and-white design.

Instagram
Isla Fisher

The actress lights up the awards show with an Alex Perry design that's both flashy and fabulous.

William Waterworth at MICHELE FILOMENO
Josh O'Connor

Serving lewks! The Crown actor reigns supreme at the star-studded event with his sleek and chic Loewe suit.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Zuri Hall

The host is looking red hot, hot, hot at the 2021 Golden Globes with her crimson-colored co-ord set. The floral details and billowing train give it more oomph! 

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

The actress dazzles in a jewel-adorned ballgown by Oscar de la Renta that is giving us all the Disney princess vibes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CHANEL
Shira Haas

The Unorthodox actress wears a simple, yet striking black Chanel dress for the special occasion.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kristen Wiig

The Wonder Woman 1984 star goes for a fun and flirty lewk at the event with her whimsical Prada design.

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jackson Lee

The 2021 Golden Globes ambassador drops jaws with his custom Gucci design.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Christian Slater

The actor looks dapper with his eye-catching suit at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Laura Dern

Sometimes, all you need is a little black suit to turn heads and make people swoon on the red carpet. Her fiery lipstick is a perfect accessory!

photos
View More Photos From Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Golden Globes

